Brewers pay a premium for offensive upgrade

The Milwaukee Brewers either really believe in Avisail Garcia or else they were desperate for a bat.

After losing Yasmani Grandal (White Sox) and Mike Moustakas (Reds) to free agency, the Brewers turned around and filled a need by inking Garcia to a two-year, $20 million deal Monday afternoon:

Avisail Garcia agrees to Brewers deal. 20M, 2 years — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 16, 2019

Garcia set a new career high with 20 homers in 2019 while playing with the Rays, but seemingly everybody set new personal bests in longballs last season and by comparison, 20 isn't a hefty total. He also only made $3.5 million after being non-tendered by the White Sox last winter, so this is a serious pay raise.

The Brewers spent much of the offseason shedding payroll and revamping their roster, but it seems odd to turn around and invest all those savings into an outfielder who is not a great defender and has notched only 1.9 WAR combined over the last two seasons. For reference, MLB Trade Rumors predicted Garcia would sign a contract worth $12 million over two years and FanGraphs' crowdsource came in at two years, $13.5 million.

He's only 28, but Garcia has posted an above-average offensive season just three times in his seven years in the big leagues. He is a career .273 hitter with a .323 on-base percentage, but both of those numbers are buoyed by his 2017 season (.330 AVG, .380 OBP) that looks like an outlier against the rest of his career.

He also has never played even 150 games in a season while dealing with injuries every season.

Still, it's an upgrade for the Brewers who began the day with Ben Gamel projected as their everyday left fielder and Ryan Braun on track to move to first base full time. Garcia figures to slot in behind Braun, Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain and Keston Hiura in the Milwaukee batting order.

The offseason isn't over yet, but it's certainly a sizeable investment for a team with budget issues to spend on a player with major weaknesses in his game. Next season is shaping up as an interesting year for the NL Central as four teams (Brewers, Cubs, Reds, Cardinals) figure to be in contention.

Worth noting: Garcia is just 1-for-22 in his career at Wrigley Field, good for an .045 batting average. He has hit .143 with a .329 OPS against Cubs pitching in 12 career games.

