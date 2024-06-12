Brewers owner Mark Attanasio reportedly in talks to purchase stake in another sports team

Milwaukee Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio and Crescent Capital partner Jean-Marc Chapus are in talks to acquire roughly 25% of Portuguese soccer club SL Benfica, a powerhouse in its home country, according to a Sportico report.

If the deal works out, it would mark the second major soccer investment Attanasio has made. He's co-majority shareholder of Norwich City Football Club in England.

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) speaks with Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio after the victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis.

Sportico said the franchise is valued at $675 million, making it one of the 40 most valuable soccer clubs in the world. It's a publicly traded entity in Portugal and has a history of success, including 38 Primeira Liga titles and back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles in 1961 and 1962.

A 2021 deal with American investor John Textor fell through for the 25% stake. Attanasio, who has owned the Brewers since 2005, made his first investment in Norwich City in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mark Attanasio reportedly in talks to buy into SL Benfica soccer team