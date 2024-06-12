Brewers owner Mark Attanasio reportedly in talks to purchase stake in another sports team
Milwaukee Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio and Crescent Capital partner Jean-Marc Chapus are in talks to acquire roughly 25% of Portuguese soccer club SL Benfica, a powerhouse in its home country, according to a Sportico report.
If the deal works out, it would mark the second major soccer investment Attanasio has made. He's co-majority shareholder of Norwich City Football Club in England.
Sportico said the franchise is valued at $675 million, making it one of the 40 most valuable soccer clubs in the world. It's a publicly traded entity in Portugal and has a history of success, including 38 Primeira Liga titles and back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles in 1961 and 1962.
A 2021 deal with American investor John Textor fell through for the 25% stake. Attanasio, who has owned the Brewers since 2005, made his first investment in Norwich City in 2022.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mark Attanasio reportedly in talks to buy into SL Benfica soccer team