Brewers outfielder Keon Broxton belts 489-foot homer against Cardinals

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge isn’t the only player who can set records with his prodigious blasts. Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Keon Broxton may not be as well-known, but he proved he’s just as capable of hitting memorable moonshots.
In the second inning of Thursday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Broxton struck. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Broxton obliterated a 91 mph fastball from Michael Wacha. The pitch was crushed, sailing 489 feet into the bleachers at Busch Stadium. That’s not a typo. Broxton’s two-run shot traveled 489 feet.
The blast ranks as the second-longest home run this season. Judge still holds this year’s record after his 495-foot bomb, but not by much.
Perhaps more impressively, Broxton’s home run was the longest ever hit at Busch Stadium.
Keon Broxton’s two-run homer measured 489 feet. That’s the longest at Busch Stadium 3. WOW. @AdamMcCalvy
The current version of the park opened in 2006. The previous record belonged to Brandon Moss, who hit a 477-foot homer last June. Moss still owns the record for the longest left-handed home run in the stadium’s history, so he’s still got that going for him.
Broxton celebrated the feat in the appropriate manner.
Hit a ball 489 feet, feel free to break out the ????, @KeonDDBroxton. https://t.co/kGoksn59u6 pic.twitter.com/VEexSIq2Bo
If you hit a ball that far, you have every right to flex. We’ll even take it a step further. If you smack the longest home run at a park, you should be allowed to re-name it. Busch Stadium had a nice ring to it, but we have to refer to it as Broxton Field now. That’s just the way it has to be.
