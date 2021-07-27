Brewers OF Christian Yelich tests positive for COVID-19, placed on IL

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich has tested positive for COVID-19.

David Stearns, the Brewers’ president of baseball operations, announced the news Tuesday afternoon and said Yelich would be placed on the COVID-IL list. Yelich is fully vaccinated, Stearns told reporters, but is experiencing mild symptoms. The 29-year-old outfielder is at home resting.

Stearns said Yelich was fully vaccinated in team event at beginning of season and has followed protocols throughout the season. Yesterday, developed some mild symptoms and reported them. Got tested and it was positive. — Tom (@Haudricourt) July 27, 2021

So, Yelich is what is known as a "breakthrough" case. Got COVID-19 despite vaccination. Team flight last night was postponed until this morning to allow for additional testing. — Tom (@Haudricourt) July 27, 2021

According to medical experts, the vaccine cannot fully prevent individuals from contracting the virus, but those who test positive for COVID-19 while vaccinated are much less likely to be hospitalized or die.

Because Yelich tested positive, he is required to quarantine for 10 days. Because of contact tracing, infielder Jace Peterson has also been placed on the IL and will be out a minimum of seven days.

In 67 games played, Yelich has six home runs, 28 runs batted in and a .235/.382/.367 slash line.

Yelich hitting the IL comes on the same day that Lorenzo Cain and Devin Williams were activated from the IL. Cain, who was dealing with a hamstring injury, hasn’t played since May 31.

OF Christian Yelich placed on the injured list (COVID-19). INF/OF Jace Peterson placed on the injured list (COVID-19 contact). OF Lorenzo Cain reinstated from the 10-day injured list. INF/OF Pablo Reyes recalled from Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/cCibxTSxQc — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 27, 2021

The Brewers are one of the MLB teams that has reached the 85% vaccination threshold, allowing for relaxed protocols. Those include allowing fully vaccinated players and staff to stop wearing masks in dugouts, bullpens and clubhouses. Fully vaccinated players and staff are also permitted to eat in restaurants without restrictions.

Story continues

The Brewers are 58-42 and hold a seven-game lead in the National League Central standings. They are scheduled to open a three-game series on the road against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich warms up before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Friday, July 23, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

More from Yahoo Sports: