The Brewers now have the No. 1 prospect in baseball

Jackson Chourio has made waves throughout the Milwaukee Brewers organization in the past year. Now, he's made history.

On Friday, Baseball America ranked Chourio as the No. 1 prospect in baseball, the first time the Brewers have had a player receive such an honor from a major publication.

The 19-year-old outfielder began the season as the No. 3 prospect according to both Baseball America and The Athletic, but the two players ahead of – Arizona's Corbin Carroll and Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson – each surpassed prospect eligibility by reaching 130 major-league at-bats this week.

Jacklson Chourio was the minor-league player of the year in the Brewers organization in 2022.

Chourio is the first Brewers' prospect to be ranked No. 1 by Baseball America, which began ranking its top 100 in 1990. Ben Sheets and Rickie reached as high as No. 5 and both Orlando Arcia and Greg Vaughn were each No. 9 at one point.

A number of other Brewers – including Ryan Braun, Keston Hiura, Prince Fielder, Gary Sheffield and BJ Surhoff – all reached high rankings by various national outlets but none was ever categorized as the best prospect in the game.

Chourio is to begin his 2023 season Friday night with Class AA Biloxi after winning the Brewers minor-league player of the year award last year. As an 18 year old, he tore up pitching at both Class A Carolina and high Class A Wisconsin and finished the year with a .879 OPS, 20 home runs, 30 doubles and 16 stolen bases while being the youngest player in both leagues.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers' Jackson Chourio named Baseball America's top prospect