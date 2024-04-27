Brewers meet the Yankees with 1-0 series lead

New York Yankees (17-10, second in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (17-8, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (1-1, 2.02 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Brewers: Joe Ross (1-2, 4.05 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -134, Brewers +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the New York Yankees.

Milwaukee has a 5-4 record in home games and a 17-8 record overall. The Brewers have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .262.

New York is 17-10 overall and 9-5 on the road. The Yankees have hit 30 total home runs to rank sixth in the majors.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras leads the Brewers with a .356 batting average, and has six doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 22 RBI. Brice Turang is 10-for-31 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has six doubles and seven home runs for the Yankees. Jose Trevino is 11-for-32 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .218 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Yankees: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.