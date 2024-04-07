Brewers and Mariners square off in series rubber match

Seattle Mariners (4-5) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (5-2)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock (1-0, 5.06 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, one strikeout); Brewers: Colin Rea (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -126, Mariners +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Milwaukee went 92-70 overall and 49-32 at home last season. The Brewers pitching staff put up a 3.71 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.9 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

Seattle had an 88-74 record overall and a 43-38 record in road games last season. The Mariners pitching staff averaged 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.1 runs per game in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Brewers: Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Megill: 7-Day IL (concussion), Devin Williams: 15-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (lat), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (personal), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.