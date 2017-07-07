The Brewers are looking at Jose Quintana and Sonny Gray

The Brewers are the surprise team of 2017 so far. They are 48-40, are guaranteed to be in first place in the NL Central at the All-Star Break and just beat the rival Cubs last night. Now, reports Jon Morosi, they’re prepared to be deadline buyers:

Sources: #Brewers are prepared to buy at Trade Deadline and have begun background work on Jose Quintana, Sonny Gray and other starters. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 7, 2017





It’ll be interesting to see how Milwaukee proceeds. They have some decent prospects, but their thinking heading into the year had to have been that it was a building year, not a year in which they’d truly be competitive. GMs make the big bucks to pivot like that, however. If they can keep their foot on the throat of the Cubs via the addition of a starting pitcher, they should probably look to do it. It’s not going to be often, I suspect, for this Cubs team to struggle like this in the next several years, so perhaps the Brewers should take advantage of it.

As for Quintana and Gray: they’re not likely to be cheap given that they are under team control for multiple years (Quintana via options through 2020), but that also makes it less of a short term gamble for Milwaukee.

