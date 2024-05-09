Brewers LHP Robert Gasser expected to make MLB debut against Cardinals on Friday

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a spring training baseball game March 21, 2024, in Phoenix. Gasser, who joined the Brewers organization in the 2022 trade that sent star closer Josh Hader to San Diego, is expected to start Friday, May 10, against the St. Louis Cardinals in his major league debut. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee left-hander Robert Gasser is expected to make his MLB pitching debut on Friday when the Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Gasser, who turns 25 on May 31, joined the Brewers in the 2022 trade that sent star closer Josh Hader to San Diego.

Gasser was with the team Thursday as the Brewers began their four-game series with the Cardinals, though he hadn’t yet officially been added to the roster.

“This is what everybody dreams of,” Gasser said before Thursday’s game. “I’m going to have family and friends here to watch it. I know they’re all as excited as I am.”

The Brewers acquired Gasser, along with outfielder Eury Pérez and pitcher Dinelson Lamet, when they gave up Hader, who made four of his five career All-Star appearances with Milwaukee.

Gasser is the only player from the Hader trade who remains in the Brewers organization. Lamet was designated for assignment before appearing in a game with the Brewers. Pérez went to Oakland in December 2022 as part of a three-team trade that brought catcher William Contreras to Milwaukee.

Gasser’s bid to open this season on the major league roster ended when he was diagnosed with bone chips in his throwing elbow. Gasser worked his way back from that and says he feels “great” now.

“They were happy with how I was in spring, what I was bringing to the table,” Gasser said. “It was more so just making sure I was sharp when I got back and getting my pitch counts up.”

After working his way back from the injury, Gasser made three starts with Triple-A Nashville and posted an 0-1 record and a 5.25 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 12 innings.

“We told Gass in spring training, even before the injury, that you’re going to pitch in the major leagues, so prepare for your debut,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said.

Gasser had gone 9-1 with a 3.79 ERA in 26 games with Nashville last season while striking out 166 in 135 1/3 innings.

“There’s some swing-and-miss in there,” Murphy said. “There’s a poise. There’s a good repertoire that I think matches up with both righties and lefties.”

