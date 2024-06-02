Brewers host the White Sox on 4-game home win streak

Chicago White Sox (15-44, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (35-23, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Nick Nastrini (0-4, 9.92 ERA, 2.20 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-3, 3.61 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -286, White Sox +229; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they face the Chicago White Sox.

Milwaukee is 17-10 at home and 35-23 overall. The Brewers have hit 66 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

Chicago is 15-44 overall and 5-23 on the road. The White Sox have a 9-35 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has eight home runs, 27 walks and 44 RBI while hitting .322 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 14-for-38 with four doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Gavin Sheets has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 RBI for the White Sox. Tommy Pham is 10-for-43 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

White Sox: 0-10, .203 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Andrew Benintendi: day-to-day (achilles), Andrew Vaughn: day-to-day (finger), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

