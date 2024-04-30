Brewers host the Rays on home losing streak

Tampa Bay Rays (14-16, fifth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (17-11, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Alexander (1-0, 4.74 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (2-0, 3.18 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -145, Rays +123; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to stop their three-game home losing streak with a victory against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Milwaukee is 17-11 overall and 5-7 at home. The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.12.

Tampa Bay is 14-16 overall and 6-7 in road games. The Rays have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .244.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads Milwaukee with six home runs while slugging .457. Gary Sanchez is 7-for-27 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with seven home runs while slugging .509. Amed Rosario is 12-for-39 with a double, a triple and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .228 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rays: 3-7, .247 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (nerve), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Taj Bradley: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.