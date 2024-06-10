Brewers host the Blue Jays on 5-game home win streak

Toronto Blue Jays (32-33, fourth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (38-27, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (5-4, 2.80 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (4-2, 3.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -112, Blue Jays -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Milwaukee is 18-10 in home games and 38-27 overall. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .257, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Toronto has a 16-18 record on the road and a 32-33 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 22-10 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has eight home runs, 27 walks and 46 RBI while hitting .309 for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 14-for-37 with two doubles and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 12 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 31 RBI while hitting .217 for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 11-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .280 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Brewers: D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Robert Gasser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.