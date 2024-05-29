Brewers hope Trevor Megill will miss only a few games after taking a line drive off his pitching arm

It appears Trevor Megill and the Milwaukee Brewers dodged a bullet.

Having taken one off his right forearm – a 99.4 mph line drive off the bat of Mike Tauchman in the 10th inning of an eventual 6-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday – the right-handed closer had an issue-free session of catch on Wednesday afternoon.

Assuming the discomfort doesn't worsen, Megill is on track to be able to pitch again in a few days and should be able to avoid the injured list.

"Sounds like there's no fracture and sounds like he's got a chance to be back without going on the IL," manager Pat Murphy said Wednesday. "Not for certain, but let's take a look at it for a couple days and see if it trends in that direction."

Trevor Megill is hoping it’ll be a few days and he’ll be back out there: pic.twitter.com/hSBymdfkW1 — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) May 29, 2024

Watching the play back, it's hard to believe Megill wasn't more seriously injured.

In the aftermath it certainly looked like he was, as Megill dropped his glove and immediately walked toward the Brewers' dugout while holding his arm close to his side.

Meanwhile, play continued on the field, leaving first baseman Owen Miller to have to scramble over and make an unsuccessful throw home as the go-ahead run scored from second base.

"I just got hit by a ball and it hurt," Megill said. "I just kind of ran it off, I guess. Not much to it. He squared it up, and he squared me up."

Megill knew before he left American Family Field on Tuesday night that there was no fracture, thanks to a quick X-ray. But now the waiting game begins with regard to when he'll be able to return, and who the Brewers will deploy to close games in the meantime.

"These little pain pads they give us, they do wonders," Megill said. "It could be a lot worse."

Trevor Megill appears to have avoided serious injury as a result of the line drive he took off his right forearm Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers hope Trevor Megill will miss only a few games after line drive