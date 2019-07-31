Brewers add rotation depth by acquiring Drew Pomeranz from Giants

Milwaukee Brewers get pitching help by acquiring Drew Pomeranz from Giants. (AP)

The Milwaukee Brewers filled a spot in their starting rotation before Wednesday’s trade deadline, acquiring veteran left-hander Drew Pomeranz in a deal with the San Francisco Giants. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal was the first to report the trade.

Pomeranz goes from #SFGiants to #Brewers, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Brewers also received hard-throwing right-hander Ray Black.

Infielder Mauricio Dubon will be heading to San Francisco as part of the deal.

Pomeranz, 30, is not having what you’d categorize as a strong season. He comes to Milwaukee sporting a 2-9 record and a 5.68 ERA over 17 starts and four relief appearances. That comes on the heels of Pomeranz’s 6.08 ERA for Boston last season, when he also bounced between the rotation and bullpen.

His role in Milwaukee should be that of a starter. The Brewers are without several key rotation members as Jhoulys Chacin, Brandon Woodruff and Jimmy Nelson are all currently on in the injured list. Gio Gonzalez hasn’t exactly proven durable, either.

Brewers fans were certainly hoping for a more exciting addition. Perhaps that’s still to come.

More from Yahoo Sports: