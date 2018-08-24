The Brewers have a few hours to trade for Matt Harvey

Yesterday we wrote about how someone claimed Reds starter Matt Harvey off of waivers. Last night Jon Heyman reported that it was the Milwaukee Brewers.

The claim happened two days ago in the early afternoon, which means that the Brewers and Reds have until that time today to strike a deal for Harvey. Or, of course, the Reds could either let him go to Milwaukee for nothing or pull him back off of waivers.

The fun part: Harvey is scheduled to start in a day game in Chicago today — first pitch: 2:20pm Eastern — so the Reds will have to scratch him if they either deal him or let him go, which would let us all know what happened.

Harvey’s year started out like a nightmare, but he has a decent 4.28 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 69/21 in 90.1 innings since the Reds acquired him. That could be useful for the Brewers or, for that matter, for the teams ahead of the Brewers in the National League. Which may, in fact, be why the Brewers claimed him.