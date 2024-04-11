Brewers face the Reds with 2-1 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers (8-3, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (6-6, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (1-0, 3.09 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Martinez (0-0, 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -123, Reds +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds with a 2-1 series lead.

Cincinnati has a 4-5 record in home games and a 6-6 record overall. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .240.

Milwaukee has gone 5-1 in road games and 8-3 overall. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .272, which ranks third in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 RBI for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 12-for-37 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich has a double, five home runs and 11 RBI for the Brewers. William Contreras is 16-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by five runs

Brewers: 7-3, .274 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tejay Antone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

Brewers: Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Megill: 7-Day IL (concussion), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (finger), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.