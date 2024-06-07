Brewers enter matchup against the Tigers on losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (36-26, first in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (31-31, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Robert Gasser (0-0); Tigers: Reese Olson (1-6, 2.48 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers aim to end a three-game losing streak with a victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit is 31-31 overall and 14-15 at home. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.79 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Milwaukee has gone 18-16 in road games and 36-26 overall. The Brewers have the seventh-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .408.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene leads the Tigers with 11 home runs while slugging .453. Matthew Vierling is 14-for-42 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has a .313 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 16 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Christian Yelich is 11-for-39 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .230 batting average, 4.60 ERA, even run differential

Brewers: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Kenta Maeda: day-to-day (abdominal), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: day-to-day (back), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Brewers: Robert Gasser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.