Brewers' chances vs. Dodgers get slimmer with loss of Rookie of the Year candidate Devin Williams

At 29-31, the Milwaukee Brewers likely would not have been in the playoffs in any year other than 2020. Now, their odds at a monumental upset against the Los Angeles Dodgers appear even worse with the release of their wild-card series roster.

Missing from the roster are a few major names. Corbin Burnes, the team’s best starting pitcher, has been out since last week with an oblique strain. Starter Brett Anderson is also out after exiting his final start with a blister on his left index finger.

The biggest surprise, however, was the absence of Devin Williams, a National League Rookie of the Year contender and quite possibly the most electric reliever in baseball this season. Williams is out with an arm issue, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Devin Williams a big loss for Brewers

Before you see Williams’ absurd stats, check out the primary pitch behind them. His airbending changeup:

Hitters are 1-for-59 with 41 Ks against Devin Williams' changeup. 😱



In a coronavirus-shortened season, Williams has struck out 53 batters in 27 innings while allowing a single earned run. He has walked nine batters and allowed eight hits. That adds up to a 0.33 ERA, a 0.68 FIP, a .630 WHIP and a 53 percent strikeout rate in 22 appearances.

That, plus Burnes and Anderson, is a pretty big loss when a plucky underdog is facing a Los Angeles Dodgers squad that went 43-17 this season and lost just one series all season.

