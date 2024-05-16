Brewers’ DL Hall scheduled to make rehab start for Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that 25-year-old DL Hall is scheduled to make a rehabilitation start for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers over the weekend.

Hall will start on Sunday, May 19, as the Timber Rattlers host the Beloit Sky Carp at 1:10 p.m.

The former first-round pick joined the Brewers organization as a part of the blockbuster trade that sent former Timber Rattlers pitcher and Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles in February.

Hall is currently working his way back from a sprained left knee that he suffered fielding a bunt against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 20. He completed two simulated innings before the Brewers hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field on Tuesday before his assignment to Wisconsin.

DL Hall has had a tough start to his Brewers career, posting a 0-1 record with a 7.71 earned run average. On the brighter side of things, Hall is still getting acclimated to the major league, and the Brewers are still high on his chances of becoming an impact player in the rotation.

Tickets are available for Sunday’s matchup against the Sky Carp. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans into the stadium will receive a Garrett Mitchell bobblehead.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.