Brewers to debut City Connect uniforms for first time in 2024

The Milwaukee Brewers announced that Friday night's game against the Chicago White Sox would feature the first appearance of the City Connect uniforms for 2024.

The powder blue get-up debuted in 2022 and was a regular part of the rotation, often on Friday night home games. But the City Connects hadn't yet been delivered to Milwaukee, one of many issues associated with uniforms across the Major Leagues this season.

The Brewers also hadn't had their home pinstripe uniforms for most of the season but did debut them on the last homestand and have used them in two games. Milwaukee has five total uniform combinations, including cream-colored home uniforms, the whites with pinstripes, the road grays, road blues and now City Connects.

Every team in baseball will have debuted a City Connect look by the end of the season except the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics. The Los Angeles Dodgers will debut a second City Connect look in June, and the Minnesota Twins will also debut their first City Connect alternate June 14. The Toronto Blue Jays will debut theirs Friday, as well.

The Brewers last used their City Connect look in a walk-off win against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 29, 2023, a performance that made a winner out of Hortonville native Caleb Boushley in his Major League debut.

