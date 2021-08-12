Brewers' Corbin Burnes strikes out 10 straight Cubs, ties record

Cubs on wrong side of history as Burnes matches MLB record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Brewers starter Corbin Burnes tallied his first strikeout Wednesday against the Cubs in the second inning, retiring first baseman Frank Schwindel.

When Burnes struck out Schwindel in his next at-bat three innings later, the right-hander joined exclusive company in the MLB record books.

Burnes struck out 10 straight Cubs hitters Wednesday, becoming only the third pitcher in MLB history to accomplish the feat.

Hall of Famer Tom Seaver did it on April 22, 1970, against the Padres. Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola did it earlier this season against the Mets, on June 25.

"He's one of the best arms in the game by far," said Cubs starter Jake Arrieta, Burnes' opponent who gave up eight runs in four innings.

"The 10 consecutive strikeouts is an achievement that has only happened a couple of times. Gotta give him credit."

In between the Schwindel strikeouts, Burnes set down Matt Duffy, Greg Deichmann, David Bote, Andrew Romine, Arrieta, Rafael Ortega, Willson Contreras and Ian Happ.

The right-hander, who's now third in baseball with 172 strikeouts this season, finished the night with a career-high 15.

Cubs hitters struck out 16 times for the night, one off their single-game season-high, set last Saturday against the White Sox.

