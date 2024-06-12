Brewers and Blue Jays play in series rubber match

Toronto Blue Jays (33-34, fourth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (39-28, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (6-6, 3.80 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Brewers: Tobias Myers (2-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -120, Brewers +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Toronto Blue Jays are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Milwaukee has a 39-28 record overall and a 19-11 record in home games. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .255, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Toronto has a 33-34 record overall and a 17-19 record in road games. The Blue Jays are 25-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has eight home runs, 27 walks and 46 RBI while hitting .307 for the Brewers. Blake Perkins is 12-for-35 with a double, two triples and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with a .282 batting average, and has 12 doubles, seven home runs, 36 walks and 30 RBI. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 10-for-35 with nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .229 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Blue Jays: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Robert Gasser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (knee), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.