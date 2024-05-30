Brewers' Blake Perkins has big night in the field and in cyberspace

That wasn't Lorenzo Cain taking home runs and extra base hits away from Chicago Cubs hitters Wednesday.

But the highlight footage was strikingly similar.

Current Milwaukee Brewers centerfielder Blake Perkins had a career night in the Brewers' 10-6 win over the Cubs, going over the wall to steal a probable home run from Christopher Morel with a man on second in the third inning and then stretching out in the seventh inning to make a sparkling play to rob Ian Happ of a possible triple.

For good measure, Perkins added a home run, a double and another catch on a ball hit by Dansby Swanson at the wall in the fifth inning that just stayed in the park and likely would have cleared the loaded bases if Perkins had not run it down.

Social media was obviously impressed.

Blake Perkins is Good ™️ https://t.co/kfikjZ3WtK — John E. C. (@johnnyc1952) May 30, 2024

Blake Perkins - Milwaukee Brewers (5)

pic.twitter.com/fAMkyyCee1 — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) May 30, 2024

BLAKE PERKINS HAVE A GAME!!



A DIVING CATCH IN CENTER! pic.twitter.com/TfnobzHLaT — Reviewing the Brew (@ReviewngTheBrew) May 30, 2024

It is Blake Perkins’ world, we are just living in it. pic.twitter.com/0bpgMoFiv9 — 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) May 30, 2024

Blake Perkins: A better thief than these guys pic.twitter.com/kwPM3CxMK2 — Gorman’s Tap Room (@GormansTapRoom) May 30, 2024

Just give Blake Perkins a Gold Glove right now. He’s like Tommie Agee in the 1969 World Series for the Mets. — Dan Needles (@dneedles12) May 30, 2024

This Blake Perkins fella is kinda good at defense huh — Nick (@nvfultz) May 30, 2024

Is Blake Perkins the greatest player of all time? — N☀️ (@nolan_boolin) May 30, 2024

Blake Perkins heard he was the odd man out when Mitchell returns.



Blake Perkins did not like that. — Brewtal Takes (@BrewtalTakes) May 30, 2024

Who is Blake Perkins and why is he terrorizing my team — sondo (@1Sondo) May 30, 2024

Blake Perkins owns you. 4.5 up. You’re now tied with the Cardinals. Craig Counsell masterclass pic.twitter.com/j3cGTVpiFD — Tyler Daniel (@HartzheimTyler) May 30, 2024

