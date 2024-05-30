Advertisement

Brewers' Blake Perkins has big night in the field and in cyberspace

emmett prosser, milwaukee journal sentinel
·2 min read

That wasn't Lorenzo Cain taking home runs and extra base hits away from Chicago Cubs hitters Wednesday.

But the highlight footage was strikingly similar.

Current Milwaukee Brewers centerfielder Blake Perkins had a career night in the Brewers' 10-6 win over the Cubs, going over the wall to steal a probable home run from Christopher Morel with a man on second in the third inning and then stretching out in the seventh inning to make a sparkling play to rob Ian Happ of a possible triple.

For good measure, Perkins added a home run, a double and another catch on a ball hit by Dansby Swanson at the wall in the fifth inning that just stayed in the park and likely would have cleared the loaded bases if Perkins had not run it down.

Social media was obviously impressed.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: MLB fans impressed with catches by Brewers' Blake Perkins vs. Cubs