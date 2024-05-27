Brewers begin 4-game series against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (27-26, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (30-22, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (0-2, 5.68 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Brewers: Robert Gasser (2-0, 2.65 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -122, Cubs +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers start a four-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Milwaukee is 30-22 overall and 12-9 in home games. The Brewers have a 21-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has a 12-15 record on the road and a 27-26 record overall. Cubs pitchers have a collective 3.81 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has eight home runs, 25 walks and 43 RBI while hitting .332 for the Brewers. Joey Ortiz is 12-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Christopher Morel has four doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .202 for the Cubs. Mike Tauchman is 11-for-42 with a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .200 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Colten Brewer: 15-Day IL (back), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (illness), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.