Brewers beat White Sox 7-1; La Russa, Anderson ejected

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a grand slam to cap the Milwaukee Brewers’ six-run outburst in the seventh inning of a 7-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa and outfielder Tim Anderson were both ejected by plate umpire John Libka in the opening game of this interleague series between division leaders.

La Russa’s ejection came during a mound conference with two outs in the seventh after Milwaukee’s Rowdy Tellez drew a bases-loaded walk on a 3-2 pitch that was ruled just outside. Anderson was in the dugout in the top of the eighth inning when he also got tossed.

Ryan Burr remained in the game after issuing the bases-loaded walk to Tellez, but he threw a 2-2 pitch that Taylor sent just inside the left-field foul pole.

Aaron Bummer and Burr each walked two batters in the seventh to help Milwaukee break the game open. The White Sox issued a total of nine walks.

Tellez went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and put the Brewers ahead for good with his bases-loaded single in the fourth off Lucas Giolito (8-7). Tellez, acquired from Toronto on July 6, was 2 of 13 with the Brewers before Friday.

Giolito gave up one run and six hits in six innings while walking five and striking out three. He’s the only scheduled starting pitcher in this weekend series who wasn’t selected as an All-Star this year. According to STATS LLC, this is the first three-game series in MLB history to feature five All-Star pitchers from the current season.

Andrew Vaughn homered in the eighth for the lone White Sox run.

The White Sox wasted plenty of opportunities to tie or take the lead before the Brewers took complete command in the seventh.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta struck out Giolito to end a second-inning threat after the White Sox loaded the bases. The White Sox put runners on the corners against Adrian Houser (6-5) in the sixth, but Leury Garcia hit an inning-ending grounder to short.

The White Sox had runners on the corners again with one out in the seventh against Brad Boxberger but once again wasted the opportunity. Anderson hit a bouncer to third baseman Luis Urías, who threw out Zack Collins at the plate. Boxberger then retired Brian Goodwin on a fly to left.

Peralta left after throwing just 51 pitches in four shutout innings. The Brewers planned to use both Peralta and Adrian Houser on Friday as a way to manage the workload for both starting pitchers.

Peralta already has thrown a career-high 102 innings this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: La Russa says the reports have been “very encouraging” on OF Eloy Jimenez in his minor-league rehabilitation assignment as he prepares to make his 2021 MLB debut after dealing with a ruptured pectoral tendon. La Russa also discussed what the White Sox want to see from Jimenez before bringing him in. “It starts with physically being ready to play, and play a lot,” La Russa said. “You don’t want him to come up here unless he’s got some timing at the plate because he’s going to want to and be expected to produce right away. ... He’s got enough time to get the whole game together.”

Brewers: OF Lorenzo Cain is expected to continue his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Nashville through the weekend and rejoin the Brewers afterward. Cain hasn’t played since May 31 due to a strained right hamstring. ... 3B Travis Shaw (dislocated left shoulder) and 1B Daniel Vogelbach (strained left hamstring) will go to Nashville next week rather than join the Brewers on their road trip as they work back from injuries.

UP NEXT

LHP Carlos Rodón (8-3, 2.14 ERA) starts for Chicago and RHP Corbin Burnes (5-4, 2.16) pitches for Milwaukee as the White Sox and Brewers continue their three-game series Saturday night.

