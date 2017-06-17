Brewers' Thames hits another game-winning homer

Eric Thames delivered another game-winning home run for the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB, while Max Scherzer was impressive for the Washington Nationals.

Thames smashed his 19th home run of the season and his second game-winner in as many days.

His solo blast in the bottom of the 10th inning against the San Diego Padres on Friday gave the Brewers a 6-5 win.

Scherzer led the Nationals to a 7-2 victory against the New York Mets, striking out 10.

Elsewhere, the St Louis Cardinals breezed past the Baltimore Orioles 11-2, the Arizona Diamondbacks edged the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-5.

The Chicago White Sox crushed the Toronto Blue Jays 11-4, the Los Angeles Dodgers overcame the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 and the Detroit Tigers were too good for the Tampa Bay Rays 13-4.

The Miami Marlins shut out the Atlanta Braves 5-0, the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 10-4, the Boston Red Sox edged the Houston Astros 2-1 and the Minnesota Twins went down to the Cleveland Indians 8-1.

The Colorado Rockies were too good for the San Francisco Giants 10-8, the Oakland Athletics overcame the New York Yankees 7-6 and the Kansas City Royals had a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

SUPER SCHERZER

Scherzer tossed eight innings, struck out 10 Mets batters, and got the win for the Nationals. This was the fifth game in a row he has struck out at least 10 batters.

UPTON ROBS DICKERSON

Justin Upton produced some magic to rob the Rays' Corey Dickerson of a homer.

NICASIO COSTS PIRATES

The Pirates led 5-4 entering the top of the ninth but reliever Juan Nicasio gave up four runs without recording an out to allow the Cubs to rally.

RAYS AT TIGERS

Sticking with Upton and the Tigers, Saturday's game is going to be one to watch if you are a fan of pitching and the strikeout. Power-pitchers Chris Archer (4-4, 3.80 ERA) and Michael Fulmer (6-4, 3.40 ERA) do battle in Detroit.