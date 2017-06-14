Brewers activate Matt Garza, designate Neftali Feliz for assignment

The Brewers announced on Wednesday that starter Matt Garza has been activated from the 10-day disabled list and reliever Neftali Feliz has been designated for assignment.

Garza, 33, went on the disabled list after colliding with teammate Jesus Aguilar on a play at first base. He’ll resume with a 3.83 ERA and a 33/12 K/BB ratio in 44 2/3 innings.

Feliz, 29, opened the season as the Brewers’ closer and eventually lost the job to Corey Knebel a month ago. He went 8-for-9 in save chances, but compiled a 6.00 ERA with a 21/15 K/BB ratio in 27 innings.

While Feliz’s recent track record isn’t so great, his age and experience in high-leverage situations will likely allow him to latch on quickly with another team.

