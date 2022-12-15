The Brewers acquire Wisconsin native Owen Miller in a trade with Cleveland and designate for assignment a former top prospect

Owen Miller is headed home.

Miller, a graduate of Ozaukee High School in Fredonia, just 35 miles north of American Family Field, was acquired from the Cleveland Guardians in a trade by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday for a player to be named later or cash.

In a corresponding move, Milwaukee designated Mario Feliciano for assignment, marking a fall-off in the organization for the catcher who was once considered one of the team’s top prospects.

Miller, 26, is a versatile infielder who spent the last two seasons with the Guardians and hit .231/.283/.338 (average, on-base, slugging) in 190 games and 674 plate appearances.

Miller, who played travel ball for the locally-based Hitters Academy, attended Illinois State out of high school and was initially drafted by San Diego in the third round in 2018. He was traded to Cleveland in 2020 and debuted in the majors the following season.

Miller developed a reputation throughout his minor-league career for his bat, batting .305/.368/.450 across 253 games but has yet to see those numbers fully translate to the majors. He spent time at first, second and third base this past year with the Guardians.

Feliciano, 24, opened the year as the Journal Sentinel’s No. 7 prospect in the Brewers system and was rated as high as No. 3 in the organization by MLB Pipeline in 2020.

He appeared briefly with the Brewers in each of the last two seasons, playing a total of three games, but never developed either on offense or behind the plate as the team would have hoped at the higher levels of the minors.

In 109 games at Class AAA since 2021, Feliciano had just a .671 OPS with nine homers and his defense didn’t draw rave enough reviews to make up for the questions with his bat. He was positioned fourth on the Brewers depth chart at catcher sor this upcoming season behind William Contreras, Victor Caratini and Payton Henry and has one minor-league option remaining.

Aug 14, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Mario Feliciano (0) throws to first base against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

“Mario’s done a really good job. We had him up here briefly last year and he made a great impression on our staff,” Brewers general manager said about Feliciano on Monday after trading for Contreras. “You have these guys at different ages and different levels of their development and we feel like he still has more room to develop.

"We’ve seen flashes of him where he can be really good and he made a really good impression on our staff last year when he was up in the big leagues. We’re still happy to have Mario in our mix here, for sure.”

The Brewers will hope to keep Feliciano in that mix by passing him through waivers, but it’s likely that another team claims him to see if he can regain his form at the plate that made him a highly-regarded prospect not that long ago.

Miller has two minor-league options remaining and joins a crowded infield mix that includes Rowdy Tellez, Abraham Toro, Luis Urías, Willy Adames, Brice Turang, Keston Hiura and Mike Brosseau.

