Brewers acquire starter Jordan Lyles from Pirates

We have a trade: Ken Rosenthal reports that the Milwaukee Brewers have acquired starting pitcher Jordan Lyles from the Pittsburgh Pirates. In exchange, Milwaukee is sending minor league pitcher Cody Ponce to the Pirates. Lyles was scheduled to start the Pirates’ game against the Reds tonight. Guess that’s not happening.

Lyles, 28, actually pitched 11 games in relief for the Brewers last year before signing as a free agent with Pittsburgh this past offseason. This year, as a starter, he’s 5-7 with a 5.36 ERA in 17 starts. It’s been way worse than that of late, however. In his first eight starts he had a 1.89 ERA. In his last nine starts he’s got a 9.57 ERA. It’s 15.00 in his four July starts. Overall his 82 ERA+ is in line with his career numbers but that’s certainly a bad trend. Perhaps the Brewers are thinking that the nice run he had with them in 2018, during which he posted a 3.31 ERA in 16.1 innings, is where his true talent level is. Hey, there’s nothing wrong with optimism.

Ponce, 25, was a second round pick of the Brewers in 2015. He’s in his third season at Double-A, however. He was converted from starting to relief work last year. This year he has a 3.99 ERA in 27 games out of the pen.