Brewers acquire Gio Gonzalez to bolster starting rotation

The Washington Nationals are clearly comfortable in sell mode. On Friday, just before the waiver trade deadline, they traded starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal was the first to report the deal was completed. The Nationals will reportedly receive two minor leaguers.

Gonzalez, 32, had a great two months to start the season. Through the end of May, he had a 2.10 ERA. And then things started to go downhill pretty hard. In the three full months since then, his ERA is 6.53. His overall ERA for 2018 is 4.57 in 27 starts, with 126 strikeouts and 15 homers allowed. One of those homers was a heartbreaker against the Phillies on August 29, a grand slam that gave the Phillies the win and denied the Nationals a sweep of a major (and surprisingly competitive) division rival.

The Washington Nationals continue to wave the white flag with their trade of starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez. (AP Photo/Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

Why Gio Gonzalez makes sense for the Brewers

It’s common knowledge that the Brewers have been seeking starting pitching reinforcements after losing Brett Suter to Tommy John surgery. The Brewers have survived with Chase Anderson, Jhoulys Chacin, Freddy Peralta and Wade Miley leading the rotation, but Gonzalez will provide another dimension if he pitches up to his capabilities.

Gonzalez is signed through the end of 2018, and the Brewers will only be responsible for paying the remainder of his $12 million salary. There’s just a month left in the regular season, and since Gonzalez has the capability to be excellent on the mound, it makes sense for Brewers to give him a try.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• 32 breakout star candidates for 2018 NFL season

• Terez Paylor: Caylin Newton, the younger brother of Cam, already has a legacy as king of underdogs

• Yankees get another big bat in deal for Andrew McCutchen

• Usain Bolt makes his soccer debut

