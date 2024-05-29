The Brewers' Aaron Ashby is showing steady improvement as he tries to round back into shape at Nashville

The overall numbers are ugly. There’s no way around it.

But there has been improvement for Aaron Ashby in what’s essentially become a long-term rehab assignment at Class AAA Nashville for the Milwaukee Brewers left-hander as he continues to navigate the road back from shoulder surgery that sidelined him for all of 2023.

“Steady improvement almost every outing,” is how Sounds manager Rick Sweet describes Ashby’s season to date. “The first several, he really struggled. He had no idea where the ball was going. The velocity was OK. But we’ve got to remember – we’re not dealing with an elbow. It’s a shoulder, and shoulders are tricky.

“But the progress we’ve seen in his last two, three, four starts is exciting to see.”

Through nine appearances (eight starts) with Nashville, Ashby is 0-3 with an 8.10 ERA, WHIP of 2.21 and 38 strikeouts in 36 ⅔ innings. He’s also walked 35 batters and opposing batters are hitting him at a .311 clip.

In five appearances in May (four starts, and one 5 ⅓-inning piggyback behind rehabbing reliever Taylor Clarke), Ashby is 0-1 with a 6.26 ERA, WHIP of 2.33 and 24 strikeouts with 20 walks in 23 innings.

He had two starts in which he particularly struggled. Ashby walked seven in 3 ⅓ innings on May 7 and then allowed six earned runs in four innings on May 18.

Ashby has gone a season-high 5 ⅓ innings in two of his last three starts, however, and is sitting between 92-95 mph with his fastball, which is about where he was in the one start he made for the Brewers this season at Cincinnati (3 ⅔ innings, six hits, four earned runs, two walks, two strikeouts over 82 pitches).

“He’s not quite there yet, but it’s slowly creeping back up,” Sweet said of Ashby’s velocity. “His sinker is improving just based on the velo and the spin rate that he's getting on it. Now, a lot of his problems early on were command of the fastball. That's why he went to the sinker, to the changeup and off-speed. But that's improving all the way around.

“All three pitches are getting better.”

Maybe just as important is the fact that Ashby’s confidence is starting to come around as well.

Aaron Ashby has been struggling with his command at Class AAA Nashville this season, but is making progress of late.

“It's all based on performance,” Sweet said. “Everything at Triple-A is similar to the big leagues, especially if you've been to the big leagues. The pressure that you have on you from the fans, the press (is huge). And a lot of guys, they're harder on themselves than other people are.

“All that contributes to confidence, and I would say Ash is gaining that confidence back.”

The pitching issues the Brewers have had this season are myriad and well-documented.

That said, it’s not likely they will tap Ashby – who signed a five-year, $20.5 million contract extension in late July 2022 – for any more help at the major-league level until he has even more of a base underneath him.

And the hope is Ashby continues progressing and that he can get himself back into the conversation.

“He's much improved here. He's not ready to come back; I'm not saying that,” Sweet said. “In my opinion, he just needs to go out and start and keep getting a little bit better every time. And that's the direction we're looking at right now.”

Carlos Rodríguez also got off to a poor start

Another highly touted starter, Carlos Rodríguez, has also gotten off to a tough start at Nashville – but for a completely different reason according to Sweet.

The right-hander, ranked as the eighth-best overall prospect and third-best pitcher in the Brewers' minor-league system, had difficulty adjusting to the automated ball-strike system being employed at the Class AAA level.

It was used in 11 ballparks last season but is being used in all 30 now, also with changes also in how it's being deployed within each four-game series.

In 10 appearances (nine starts), Rodríguez is 4-4 with a 5.86 ERA, WHIP of 1.40 and 55 strikeouts in 50 ⅔ innings. He's done a good job limiting walks, however (25), and limiting opposing batters to a collective .236 average.

"The ABS is the main culprit in this whole thing," Sweet said. "The ABS totally changed the game for pitchers and for hitters and that was something that C-Rod had to overcome. And and he has done that. That's why his numbers are improving. That's why he's getting back to what we knew before. He had to adjust.

"Now the problem is, when he goes he goes to big leagues, he's going to have to adjust again. That's the problem with the ABS, is there's an adjustment going back and forth for everybody and somebody like Rodríguez, it's maybe even bigger because he relies on chases. He relies on just the edges of that strike zone.

"Well, when the strike zone changes, that makes it tough on the pitcher."

Rays center fielder Jose Siri takes a swing at Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe during a benches-clearing brawl in April. Uribe, who was optioned to Nashville, will serve a four-game suspension when he returns to the majors.

Abner Uribe trending in the right direction

In seven appearances since being optioned to Nashville in the wake of the benches-clearing altercation he was involved in late last month, Abner Uribe has been terrific.

The right-hander, who saved three of Milwaukee's first four games this season, has gone 1-0 with a save, 1.04 ERA and WHIP of 1.15 in seven appearances (8 ⅔ innings) with the Sounds.

It remains to be seen when Uribe will be recalled to the majors; he'll need to serve a four-game suspension once he is, leaving the Brewers' bullpen a man short at that time.

But the expectation is Uribe will return better prepared to make a bigger impact.

"I think this has gotten his attention," Sweet said of Uribe's demotion. "I would think when he goes back to the big leagues, he's going to be in a better situation emotionally to help the club up there. Because there's no doubt he's got a tremendous arm and tremendous stuff."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby making progress at Class AAA Nashville