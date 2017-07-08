Brewers go for 6th in row vs. Yankees

NEW YORK -- Jesus Aguilar experienced a night to remember in his first visit to Yankee Stadium and the Milwaukee Brewers enjoyed their first road win against the New York Yankees in over two decades.

On Saturday, Aguilar and the Brewers will attempt to get another win at Yankee Stadium when they continue a three-game series with the struggling Yankees.

Aguilar is hitting .299 with nine homers and 34 RBIs after setting a team rookie record with seven RBIs in Friday's 9-4 win. He also turned in the 11th seven-RBI game in Brewers history with a two-run homer, grand slam and sacrifice fly and it was the first instance since Ryan Braun Aug. 6, 2016, at Arizona.

"He's a rookie doing this," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said of Aguilar, who was claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Indians on Feb. 2 after appearing in 35 games in parts of the previous three seasons. "It feels like an experienced at-bat. He knows what he's doing. He's putting together professional at-bats. He has a plan. He knows what he can and can't do and he's a very mature hitter certainly when he steps in the box."

Aguilar hit both homers on full counts and it helped the Brewers get their first win at any version of Yankee Stadium since Ben McDonald beat Kenny Rogers on July 7, 1996. Milwaukee had dropped its last 10 visits to New York against the Yankees since then.

More importantly than ending a losing streak that dated to when the Brewers were an American League team, Aguilar's big night gave Milwaukee (49-40) its first five-game winning streak since putting together six straight wins from Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2014.

"I'm very very happy," Aguilar said through a translator. "I'm happy I tied Braun's record, but most important I'm happy that we got the win. That's all that matters. As long as we keep winning. We just got to keep playing the way we've been playing and just try to keep winning. I'm happy to be able to help the team."

While Aguilar and the Brewers are enjoying things by winning a game despite making five errors, these continue to be frustrating times for the Yankees.

New York is 6-17 in its last 23 games since going to 38-23 following a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels on June 12.

Aaron Judge hit his 30th home run to break Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio's 1936 team record for rookies. He has two games to tie or break the record for homers by the All-Star break set by Mark McGwire when he slugged 33 of his 49 homers in the first half of 1987.

"It's tough answering questions like this after a loss," Judge said. "It just makes it a little tough."

Judge has nine homers during New York's slide, which is more noteworthy for bullpen woes.

Tyler Clippard has allowed 15 earned runs in his last 11 appearances and his rough outing Friday occurred after he turned in three straight scoreless outings.

"It's not where you want it, because you know he's struggled and I think that's pretty normal for any player, when you struggle, when you're in a slump," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "There's frustration there. And Clip has been through this before and I believe he will come out of it and be fine. But when you're going through a hard time, of course you're going to question things that you do. It's only normal.

Overall, New York's bullpen has a 5.99 ERA in this slide and Yankee pitchers have allowed 55 runs in the seventh inning or later.

Brent Suter makes his third start for Milwaukee. He is filling in while Chase Anderson recovers from an oblique injury and is 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA so far.

He last pitched Monday and allowed an unearned run and four hits in six innings of an 8-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Overall, Suter is 3-1 with a 4.42 ERA in 10 appearances spanning five different stints with Milwaukee.

New York starts Luis Severino, who is 5-4 with a 3.52 ERA after going 0-8 as a starting pitcher last season.

Severino looks to rebound from one of his worst outings, when he allowed six earned runs in 5 1/3 innings during an 8-1 loss at Houston on Sunday. The right-hander is 1-2 with a 4.46 ERA in his last six starts after going 4-2 with a 2.93 ERA in his first 10.

Severino is 2-0 with a 0.47 ERA in four interleague appearances (two starts). His last interleague start occurred during an 18-inning win at Wrigley Field when he allowed one run and four hits in seven innings.

National League hitters are batting .149 (10-for-67) against him.