Brewers take 4-game road win streak into game against the Orioles

Milwaukee Brewers (10-3, first in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (8-6, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (2-0, 1.64 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, five strikeouts); Orioles: Corbin Burnes (2-0, 1.93 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -192, Brewers +160; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers hit the road against the Baltimore Orioles aiming to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

Baltimore has a 4-4 record in home games and an 8-6 record overall. The Orioles have gone 5-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Milwaukee has a 7-1 record in road games and a 10-3 record overall. The Brewers have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .358.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with three home runs while slugging .386. Colton Cowser is 13-for-29 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with five home runs while slugging .744. William Contreras is 15-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by four runs

Brewers: 7-3, .285 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Megill: 7-Day IL (concussion), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (finger), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.