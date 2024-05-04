Brewers take 3-game win streak into game against the Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers (20-11, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (19-14, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Tobias Myers (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (2-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -126, Brewers +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will attempt to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 19-14 overall and 10-4 at home. The Cubs have an 8-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Milwaukee has a 20-11 record overall and a 13-4 record in road games. The Brewers have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .419.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a .279 batting average, and has nine doubles, a triple, 13 walks and seven RBI. Mike Tauchman is 9-for-34 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang has six doubles and two home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 8-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .214 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .233 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (rib), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Joey Wiemer: day-to-day (knee), Gary Sanchez: day-to-day (hamstring), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.