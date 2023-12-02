Brewer leads Thunderbirds to OT win over Panthers

Dec. 2—Box Score

At Tumwater

THUNDERBIRDS 74, PANTHERS 66

Washougal12 11 18 23 2 — 66

Tumwater10 12 16 26 10 — 74

TUM (74) — Reg. Brewer 36, Beebe 12, Sumrok 10, Simmons 7, Ree. Brewer 3, Kolb 2, Gjurasic 2, Johnston 2

In her first game back from an ACL injury, Regan Brewer led the Tumwater girl's basketball team to a thrilling 74-66 overtime victory in its opening game on Friday.

Brewer scored 36 points, including the tying free throw with 2.5 seconds to play and seven in the fifth and deciding frame. She also added 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

The two teams began trading blows as early as the end of the first quarter, when Washougal hit a half-court buzzer-beater to take a 12-10 lead.

They led for much of the second quarter as well, but the T-Birds (1-0) scored five points in the final 40 seconds of the half to trim the deficit to just one entering the locker room.

After an even third quarter, both offenses exploded in the fourth, as the two teams combined for 49 points. Brewer's tying free throw was her 14th point of the quarter, and Washougal wasn't able to get a shot off before the buzzer.

Tunmwater saved its best basketball for last, as the Thunderbirds held the Panthers to just two points in the overtime period.

Rhylee Beede had an excellent all-around game as well, as she nearly recorded a double-double off steals. The sophomore guard had 12 points, nine steals and five rebounds.

With the home opener in the books, the T-Birds will hit the road for the first time on Wednesday, when they'll travel to Shelton to take on the Highclimbers.