Brewer FFA team places high in state competition, headed to nationals

Apr. 3—Brewer High sophomore Callie Childers met with her Future Farmers of America livestock team at the beginning of the school year and they decided on one goal: win the state competition.

Last month, they accomplished their mission, and in October they head to the national competition.

Childers and her livestock team will compete in the national FFA competition in Indianapolis in October after winning top awards in the North District FFA Livestock Contest and the Alabama State FFA Livestock Contest in Montgomery.

"It's really a sacrifice to get to the level they are at," said Meredith Glasscock, an agriscience teacher at Brewer High School.

Six members of the livestock team competed in Montgomery, and Glasscock said four out of those six earned awards in the four categories of livestock: swine, beef, sheep and goats.

Both at the state and national competitions, students are given 12 minutes to judge and make observations about livestock, followed by a two-minute "reasoning" speech on why they judged the way they did.

Childers said countless hours of practice leading up to the state competition made the difference in winning.

"We had multiple coaches and mentors who came in, and that helped because judging livestock is very biased," Childers said. "Everybody has something different they like about the animal and having them come in and offer different perspectives helped us develop a broader knowledge."

She said one of the biggest obstacles for the team was getting everyone to commit to coming to every practice, even though most of them have busy schedules.

"We had to come together and realize how big this competition was a priority for us," Childers said. "If it was a big priority, then we had to sacrifice. If we all wanted to achieve this goal of winning state, we knew we had to sacrifice some things to get there."

Childers and her teammate, 11th grade student Ellie Blackwood, placed ninth in the nation at last year's competition in the 4-H division. Glasscock said it is rare to see two students compete in back-to-back national competitions.

"The fact that they have already competed in nationals in 4-H and now they are competing on the FFA side, it's almost unheard of," Glasscock said.

Blackwood has been judging livestock for three years now and said she learned the meaning of sacrifice in preparing for the state competition.

"Coming every day after school is hard because we all have extracurricular activities that we're involved in," Blackwood said. "I'm a junior, so I'm taking college classes and then coming after school. It's hard to manage, but it's been a long time coming, and we wanted this."

She said she was grateful for her involvement in FFA and said her public speaking has improved because of the reasoning speeches she has made to judges over the years.

After hearing from some of his friends on the FFA team who were involved in livestock judging, freshman Parker Warren joined this year. He placed second overall in the sheep and goat judging division at the state competition this year and will compete in the national competition.

Childers and Blackwood say they hope students like Warren will carry the program to continued success after they graduate.

"He truly has a passion for FFA, and he wants to get better at it," Childers said. "He's nearly to our level, and he's only had a few short months to practice."

Despite participating in several school sports, Childers said none of those teams offer the practicality and teamwork that comes with being a part of FFA.

"All sports teams I've been involved with, I don't think I've developed stronger relationships than what I have with FFA," Childers said. "With sports teams you're just practicing and playing a game, but with this, we spend a lot more time practicing and getting to know each other. It's almost like a little family."

The national competition will be held Oct. 23-26 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

