Brewbaker, Onaway football improve to 2-1 with hard-fought home win over Engadine

ONAWAY – It wasn’t easy, but the job was completed.

Taking on the Engadine Eagles, the Onaway Cardinals found a way to earn a 22-16 victory in a non-conference football home contest on Friday.

“I’m extremely happy with how resilient the boys were, especially our defense,” said Onaway head coach Eddy Szymoniak. “I put our defense in some tough situations by going for it instead of punting. But the defense would slightly bend but wouldn’t break. This was a great test for our boys, and me as a head coach making the offensive calls.

“I need to get better at making the right calls for different situations.”

The Cardinals (2-1) received a massive performance from senior Brendon Brewbaker, who caught four passes for 115 yards, including a 77-yard reception for a touchdown. On defense, the Onaway senior recorded nine tackles and recovered a fumble.

Offensively, sophomore quarterback Brady Gapczynski threw for 220 yards and a TD and also added a rushing score. Jackson Chaskey chipped in with 41 yards rushing and a TD and 48 yards receiving. Justin Kramer-St. Germain added 54 yards on six receptions.

Kramer-St. Germain had a big defensive night of his own, making 11 tackles and forcing a fumble. Lelin Splan made eight tackles and sacked the quarterback three times, Chaskey added four tackles and an interception, and Gavin Green registered four tackles.

“I thought we stood strong as a team and found out that we can mentally keep it together when things get tough,” Szymoniak said. “Brendon Brewbaker had himself a night on both sides of the ball and made a huge defensive stop on a long pass play, which could've been the game for us. So many guys stepped up – Jackson Chaskey, Justin Kramer-St. Germain, and Leland Splan dominated on defense with three sacks.”

Onaway hosts Mio (1-2) in a 1 p.m. clash on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Late scores lift Pellston to first win of season

BELLAIRE – With 11 seconds left to play, Pellston football’s playmakers stepped up right when they needed to.

Fueled by a game-tying touchdown from Brach Taylor and a made two-point conversion from Jack Lane, the Hornets dramatically earned their first win of the season with a 24-22 victory at Bellaire on Friday.

“The team showed a ton of fight,” said Pellston head coach Vince DeAgostino. “Bellaire played with an aggression like they missed a year and knew every snap counted. I’m proud of the finishing ability our guys showed. It was a total team effort on offense, defense and special teams.

“Fun Friday night – playing games like that are what it’s all about.”

Pellston’s game-tying TD pass to Taylor came from quarterback Jack Schmalzried, who finished with 128 yards passing and two scores. Taylor also added a 70-yard kickoff return for a TD, had four catches for 42 yards, and recorded 11 tackles defensively. Lane carried 16 times for 76 yards, caught six passes for 65 yards, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble, Connor Keller had 68 yards rushing, and Schmalzried intercepted a pass.

Pellston (1-2, 1-0 Ski Valley 8-Player) hosts Central Lake at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.

