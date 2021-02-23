Brevin Jordan, 49ers have had 'consistent' contact ahead of NFL draft

49ers among teams interested in Miami TE Jordan in draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the 49ers really get into their pre-draft process, they are among a number of teams who appear to have turned on the film of Miami tight end Brevin Jordan and have liked what they see.

The Draft Network's Justin Melo notes that Jordan lists the 49ers as one of the teams that he has had "consistent" contact with so far, along with the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

#Miami TE Brevin Jordan has met with several NFL teams via Zoom, but he lists the following as the teams he has consistently heard from: #Packers, #Patriots, #49ers, #Seahawks & #Chiefs.



There's a TON of interest in him, & it's easy to see why once you turn the tape on #NFLDraft — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 23, 2021

A number of draft experts believe the 49ers could target a tight end in the draft, looking to find another dynamic tight end to pair with George Kittle. Some mock drafts have the 49ers selecting Florida star tight end Kyle Pitts at No. 12 overall, but that feels unlikely for a number of reasons. First of all, I don't think Pitts will be available at No. 12. He's 6-foot-6, runs a 4.6 40 and has incredible hands. There's little chance he gets past the New York Giants at No. 11, and I'm not sure Jerry Jones could stop himself from pulling the trigger at No. 10, even though the Dallas Cowboys have bigger needs.

Secondly, the 49ers have bigger needs on their roster outside of tight end. They need to revamp their secondary and find a reliable edge rushing partner for Nick Bosa. At No. 12 overall, I expect the 49ers to take the best available player at either EDGE, cornerback or offensive line. They have to address their more pressing needs in the first round.

But Jordan would be an ideal Day 2 selection for the 49ers if they are indeed in the market for another tight end.

At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Jordan is a versatile offensive weapon who played all over the formation for Miami, including in the slot, the backfield and in-line. He's got a great blend of size, athleticism and ball skills that make him a dangerous receiving weapon, and he is a monster after the catch. Last season, Jordan led college football tight ends with 160 yards after contact. Pitts was third with 118.

Teams that get creative with TE usage are going to love Brevin Jordan - experience in backfield, inline, slot and even out wide in Miami's offense



Dangerous after the catch for his size pic.twitter.com/F6VTRLLCeO — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) February 9, 2021

Just get the ball to Brevin Jordan.



How many tight ends move like this? pic.twitter.com/DFRwzzQNCc — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 1, 2021

He's also a willing and effective blocker who will only improve once he gets stronger.

Brevin Jordan just casually blocking people into the popcorn stands. Ya love to see it 🥰



pic.twitter.com/tYGu96obPS — Joe O’Leary (@dynasty_devil) February 1, 2021

Jordan is shooting up draft boards and likely will be a second-round selection come April. He's got all the skills for today's NFL and the ability to line him up all over the formation should intrigue Kyle Shanahan, especially if the 49ers are unable to re-sign fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Expect the 49ers to have Jordan atop their board when they go on the clock with the No. 44 overall pick. If the 49ers can start their draft with either Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye, Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater or Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley and Jordan, their roster will be in a good spot to return to the playoffs after an injury-riddled 2020.

There's a reason that of the five teams Jordan listed as "consistent contacts," four are expected to be Super Bowl contenders next season and the fifth is run by Bill Belichick.

As special as Pitts is, and he's an incredible talent, Jordan has the ability to be a perfect NFL weapon and pairing him with Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk would give the 49ers' offense another pass-catcher capable of turning short passes into long gains.

