Brett Yormark says there was 'no confusion' with Big 12 conference tiebreaker rule

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark attends the Big 12 football game between Texas and Texas Tech, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark spoke with the media prior to the conference's championship game between OSU and Texas on Saturday.

Here are three takeaways from Yormark's press conference:

There was 'no confusion' on Big 12's part about conference tiebreaker rule

With two weeks left in the regular season, the Big 12's conference tiebreaker procedure generated plenty of confusion.

The debate was mostly centered around OSU, which could've found itself in a three-way tie for second place in the league standings with OU and Kansas State. And despite beating both teams, the Cowboys could've potentially found themselves missing out on the title game in that scenario.

"Head-to-head (best cumulative win percentage in games among the tied teams)," the Big 12's official website read. "If not, every tied team has played each other, go to step 2.”

The wording of the rule suggested that OSU's wins over OU and Kansas State wouldn't be a tiebreaker because OU and Kansas State didn't play each other this season.

But the Big 12 fixed that wording on Nov. 15.

"In the event of a multiple-team tie, head-to-head wins takes precedence," the addendum read. "If all the tied teams are not common opponents, the tied team that defeated each of the other tied teams earns the Championship berth."

The Big 12 then released a statement, claiming it didn't make any changes to the rule. Yormark then stood by that claim on Saturday.

"Again, there was no confusion on our part," Yormark said. "It was just reinforcing what that tiebreaker outcome would look like."

Brett Yormark says there's 'no question' Texas should make College Football Playoff if it beats OSU

When the Longhorns take to the field on Saturday, they'll be playing for more than a Big 12 championship.

Texas (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) remains in the hunt for one of the four spots in the College Football Playoff. It entered the week at No. 7 in the CFP ranking, but it could climb the list with a Big 12 championship and some help from other teams.

"If Texas wins, they certainly deserve consideration for a spot in the playoffs," Yormark said. "No question about it. They've had a great season, and we'll strongly support them any way we can, should they win this game."

Winning the Big 12 Championship game would also be a fitting farewell for Texas, which is set to move to the SEC with OU on July 1, 2024.

The Longhorns won the first-ever Big 12 title game in 1996, and they're looking to win their last one on Saturday.

"Just to put it behind us, I love the Texas team," Yormark said. "They are a big part of the history of this conference and always will be. It's a nice way to kind of finish your time here, being in the championship game."

There's 'a lot in store' for the Big 12 Championship Game

The Big 12 Championship game is the biggest stage the conference has to offer.

It's where Texas and OSU will duke it out to determine which team sits atop the conference throne. Still, this year's title game is different than previous ones.

"Besides a great game today, we've got a lot in store," Yormark said.

No kidding.

Yormark has turned this year's Big 12 Championship game into a spectacle.

The game will be streamed in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. It'll also be seen in 144 countries thanks to the Big 12's partnership with ESPN and ABC.

At halftime, rapper and singer Nelly is set to deliver a performance that Yormark says will be "akin to the Super Bowl." The show will also feature both Texas and OSU's band.

After the game, a custom-made championship title belt will be given to the most outstanding player. It's a result of the conference's partnership with the WWE, which also has its logo on the 25-yard line of the field.

The over-the-top event has been orchestrated by Yormark, who served as Roc Nation's CEO and President of Business Operations and Strategy prior to becoming the Big 12 commissioner in August 2022.

"I come from a bit of a marketing background," Yormark said. "So as much as the game is all about what unfolds on the field, there's a lot of different things around it today."

