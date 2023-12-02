Brett Yormark doesn't regret jabbing Texas in preseason. Will he support Longhorns for CFP?

ARLINGTON — After securing a spot in Saturday’s Big 12 title game with a 57-7 win over Texas Tech last week, Texas football players and coaches made no secret about the motivational impact Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark made on the program.

At a preseason booster meeting in Lubbock in the summer, Yormark addressed Texas’ impending departure for the SEC in July while referencing Texas Tech’s 2022 win over Texas, telling the Red Raiders “to take care of business in Austin, like you did here last year.”

Yormark had no regrets about that comment, which drew the ire of the Texas players and coaches and triggered the sold-out crowd at Royal-Memorial Stadium when played on the video screen near the end of the game. Yormark attended the game with his son but left before the final whistle.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark finalized Texas and Oklahoma's departures from the conference. He replaced Bob Bowlsby in August 2022.

“I never go backwards; I never look back,” Yormark said prior to the Big 12 championship game between Texas and Oklahoma State at AT&T Stadium on Saturday. “I enjoyed my time in Austin (last week). I embraced the moment. The fans were great. One thing I love about the fans in college sports, I love the passion. They’re showing their passion, and I love it.”

So no hard feelings as No. 7 Texas (11-1) tries to secure a possible spot in the College Football Playoff for the Big 12 against No. 18 Oklahoma State (9-3)?

“We've got two great teams that represent the Big 12, and I’m rooting for them both,” he said. “Texas is a legacy program, a historic program. I love the Texas team. I'm great friends with the coach, the president, the administration. I wish them all well today. They are a big part of the history of this conference and always will be, so it's a nice way to finish your time here, being at the championship game.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: What Brett Yormark said about Texas football jabs, Longhorns' CFP push