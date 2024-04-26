Brett Veach on Xavier Worthy: It's a speed game

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy ran the fastest 40 in NFL Scouting Combine history earlier this year and that caught the eye of the Chiefs.

Kansas City signed Hollywood Brown in free agency to add some speed to their receiving corps and they doubled down on that element by trading up four spots to bring the former Texas Longhorn to town. After the pick was made, General Manager Brett Veach said that the hope is that the additions of Brown and Worthy make it even more difficult for defenses to slow down the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

"It's a speed game and the more speed you have on the field, the harder it is for defenses to take away different elements of the game,'' Veach said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. "Anytime you can add speed and add a guy with that type of versatility, I think you're going to be interested. Just our ability to play vertical and have speed on the field at all times and having Xavier and Hollywood . . . I think as the season goes on here, I think we'll have just an offense that can attack in multiple different ways and always keep defenses guessing."

The Chiefs struggled throughout the regular season when it came to finding the right mix at receiver. Rashee Rice may be looking at a suspension for his role in a car crash in Dallas this offseason, but Brown and Worthy give the Chiefs other options to move the ball while hopefully clearing out space for tight end Travis Kelce and others to do damage later this year.