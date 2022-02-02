Brett Veach: Tyrann Mathieu wants to be here and we feel the same way

Last offseason, the Chiefs and safety Tyrann Mathieu did not agree to a contract extension. That means Mathieu is slated to become a free agent next month.

Since signing with the team in 2019, Mathieu has been a key piece of Kansas City’s defense and one of the team’s leaders. In 2021, he registered 76 total tackles with three interceptions, six passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, and a sack. He’s been a Pro Bowl selection in each of his three seasons with the Chiefs.

In a Tuesday video conference, General Manager Brett Veach made it sound like Kansas City does not want to see Mathieu depart the franchise.

“Before the season, I had a chance to talk to Tyrann and his agent and we got to the point where we said once the season ends, we’ll be able to look at the landscape and where it’s going to be at once we get to this point in the ’22 offseason and where it’s going to be in ’23, and we’ll work through that,” Veach said. “I’m certain Tyrann wants to be here and play here and loves it here, and we certainly feel the same way. We love him. The offseason, I know it’s right around the corner, but it is a process.”

Mathieu posted a message to social media touting his accomplishments with the team earlier this week. But Veach didn’t read that as some sort of goodbye message regarding the organization.

“Tyrann is a really passionate person, and he wears his emotions on his sleeve. He speaks from the heart and that’s what he does, and I think there’s a lot of emotions,” Veach said. “There are certain things that are out of his control, and at the moment, out of our control until we get more information and work through the process. I think sometimes when you have guys that are that passionate and feel so strongly about being somewhere, they’re just saying, ‘Hey listen, if this is it, man, I loved it.’

“I think that Tyrann is just being his genuine self and he’s always going to speak from the heart. He’s a special person, you won’t find anyone in the building that doesn’t love him, you won’t find anyone in any building that he’s ever played with that doesn’t love him.”

If the Chiefs don’t elect to bring back Mathieu, there should be a solid market for his services in free agency. A former third-round pick in the 2013 draft, Mathieu will turn 30 in May.

Brett Veach: Tyrann Mathieu wants to be here and we feel the same way originally appeared on Pro Football Talk