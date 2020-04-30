The Kansas City Chiefs have a solid roster with few holes. But that doesn’t mean they’re not trying to get better, and G.M. Brett Veach was responsible for making that happen via the draft.

Veach joined #PFTPM for an extended chat on Wednesday regarding, among other things, the decision to use a first-round pick on running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the impact of the selection on Damien Williams, the timetable for signing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a new contract, the grade the Chiefs received from Mel Kiper for the draft that brought Mahomes to town, a reaction to the recent arrest of cornerback Bashaud Breeland, and various other topics regarding the defending Super Bowl champions.

Check out the video, a Zoom teleconference with Veach in his draft spot and me in mine, down in the barn from a new spot with improved audio and video.

Brett Veach talks Chiefs draft originally appeared on Pro Football Talk