Chris Jones’ deal with the Chiefs was signed, sealed and delivered Wednesday.

The team posted a photo of Jones signing the four-year, $80 million deal that includes $60 million guaranteed and then sent out a release.

“Chris is an elite defensive tackle in our league, and there is no better example of that than his impact in our Super Bowl LIV victory,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said in a statement. “He’s a passionate player and guy who loves Kansas City. He wanted to be here with us, and it was a priority for us to keep him here. We’re really excited to lock him up for years to come.”

Jones, 26, has 33 sacks and seven forced fumbles in four seasons in Kansas City. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2019.

“Chris is a player that is full of positive energy, and that enthusiasm carries throughout our entire locker room,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in a statement. “He has the ability to make plays up front for us, which we’ve all seen plenty of times over the last four years. He’s come a long way since we drafted him and the best part is, he still has room to grow and learn. He’s earned this recognition, and I’m happy for him and his family.”

Jones’ signing completes a successful offseason for the defending Super Bowl champions, who were able to keep most of their roster intact and also signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a long-term deal.

Brett Veach: It was a priority to keep Chris Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk