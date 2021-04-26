Brett Veach: Orlando Brown is certainly a special kid

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

The Chiefs took care of a significant need before the draft in trading for offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Brown will now be able to realize his desire to play left tackle, and he’ll do it for one of the league’s best teams over the last three years. In a statement announcing the completion of the deal on Monday, Chiefs General Manager touted Brown as a high-quality player.

“I’m excited we were able to come to an agreement with the Ravens to acquire Orlando Brown, one of the best offensive tackles in the National Football League.” Veach said. “He’s certainly a special kid. This guy is a Pro Bowl player with tremendous size, quickness and power. Not only is he physically talented, but he’s incredibly bright and will fit in well in our offensive line room. We’re thrilled to get him in a Chiefs uniform.”

A two-time Pro Bowler, Brown began his career as the Ravens’ right tackle, starting 10 games there as a rookie and all 16 at the spot in 2019. He flipped over to left tackle last season when starter Ronnie Stanley went down with a season-ending ankle injury.

Baltimore drafted Brown in the third round back in 2018.

