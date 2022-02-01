Brett Veach: We expect Orlando Brown to be our left tackle moving forward

After losing to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, the Chiefs completely revamped their offensive line for the 2021 season.

One of the moves they made to improve the unit was trading for Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who wanted to play left tackle permanently.

Though the Chiefs didn’t make it back to the Super Bowl this season, the move still worked out well for Kansas City. Brown started 16 of 17 regular-season games and was named to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career.

Though Brown’s rookie contract is up, it sounds like the Chiefs have no intention of letting him go elsewhere.

“I thought Orlando did a great job. He’s as dependable as can be,” General Manager Brett Veach said Tuesday, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “We expect him to be our left tackle moving forward.”

The Chiefs could use the franchise tag to keep him off the open market in March and then negotiate a long-term deal before the July deadline. Or they could forego the tag and sign him to a new contract before free agency starts next month.

Either way, Brown appears slated to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ blindside for years to come.

