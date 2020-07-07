Brett Veach: This contract shows Patrick Mahomes’ love for Kansas City

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach is praising quarterback Patrick Mahomes for committing the next dozen years of his career to the franchise.

Veach said today that Mahomes has shown his devotion to the team and the city for his first three years in the NFL, and is now committed for another 12 years.

“If there was ever a player who is deserving of the biggest contract in U.S. sports history, it’s Patrick Mahomes,” Veach said. “This contract shows his total love for and commitment to Kansas City.”

The contract unquestionably shows Mahomes’ commitment to the Chiefs, a team he’s now wedded to for the entire prime of his career. But in praising Mahomes for that, Veach is tacitly acknowledging that Mahomes took a team-friendly deal. Mahomes is the best player in the NFL and may be the best player in the NFL for a decade or more to come. Half a billion dollars sounds like a lot of money, but it’s less than Mahomes could have made if he had played hardball in negotiating his new contract.

