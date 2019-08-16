Brett Toth gets military waiver, signs deal with Eagles

The Eagles are signing former Army offensive tackle Brett Toth after he was given a military waiver, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Toth served the last year as a second lieutenant in the Army after going through the pre-draft process in 2018, when he was the first West Point product to be invited to the Senior Bowl.

In June, President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum that ordered the Pentagon to develop a policy that would allow players from military academies to play pro sports, deferring their obligation to serve.

Toth (6-6, 291) is reportedly signing a three-year deal with the Eagles, but he'll face a steep uphill battle to make the roster. The Eagles seem to have their depth on the OL secured, so maybe Toth can impress enough to land himself on the practice squad.

It's also worth noting that Toth has missed all of training camp and two preseason games, which will make it hard for the coaching staff to evaluate him. That's why the practice squad would make sense.

The Eagles roster is full at 90, so they will need to make a corresponding move.

