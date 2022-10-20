Brett Rypien: We want to be sure we’re getting everybody ready to play

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day and that meant Brett Rypien got plenty of work again on Thursday.

Word out of Denver was that Rypien took the majority of the snaps on Wednesday, but he declined to confirm the split of the workload when he spoke to reporters about the prospect of starting against the Jets this weekend.

“Don’t know the number. We want to be sure we’re getting everybody ready to play,” Rypien said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com.

Legwold reported that Wilson was “visibly impacted” by his hamstring injury while throwing during the open portion of Thursday’s practice. Rypien has started one game during his NFL career. It came against the Jets in 2020 and he went 19-of-31 for 242 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions in a 37-28 win.

