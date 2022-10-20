Brett Rypien did most of the work at Broncos’ walkthrough practice with Russell Wilson hurt

The Broncos listed Russell Wilson as a limited participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice, and it was backup quarterback Brett Rypien doing most of the work.

Rypien took most of walkthrough reps yesterday, indicating the team is getting Rypien ready in case Wilson can’t go on Sunday against the Jets, according to Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver.

Wilson is struggling with a hamstring injury and says he’s hoping to play on Sunday.

Rypien has been with the Broncos since they signed him as an undrafted rookie out of Boise State in 2019. He has one start in his NFL career, a win over the Jets in 2020. He has yet to take a snap this season.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he will decide whether it’s Wilson or Rypien on Sunday.

